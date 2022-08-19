The Lawrence County fair directors are looking into a report of an incident said to have occurred Wednesday involving a group of teens who assaulted another boy in line at the amusement rides.
A witness who asked not to be identified said about 10 or 11 youths, some of them wearing black masks on their faces, tried to cut the line for the bumper car ride while she was standing in it. The next thing she knew, they jumped one youth and were all beating up on him while he was in line for the Scrambler ride, she said.
The incident reportedly occurred around 11 p.m. when there were no security officers around. She said the ride operators stopped a couple of the rides as a result of the brawl.
The youth who was assaulted did not appear to have been seriously injured but he had some abrasions and bruising, she said.
Jeff McKissick, fair board president, said Friday he had not received a report about that incident and was unaware of it. He said he was planning to talk to the other fair directors and security to get more information.
