Witness at hearing describes fatal shooting

A man accused of killing a teen in his garage, then hiding the body with the help of his father, is bound for court.
Connor Henry, 20, of 918 Adams St. was ordered stand trial on charges of criminal homicide and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon at the conclusion of his preliminary hearing Monday before District Judge Scott McGrath. A charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed.
Henry, 20, is accused of shooting 19-year-old Amari Wise once in the back of the head and killing him June 5 during a gathering of friends in the garage of Henry’s home. His father, Todd Henry, is charged with cleaning up the crime scene and hiding Wise’s body on the bank of Big Run in Shenango Township. Wise’s mother had reported him missing on June 6, and the police found his body June 15.
Connor Henry is in the Lawrence County jail without bail. His father, who waived his preliminary hearing, is out of jail on bail, also awaiting trial.
At Monday’s hearing, Payne Harrison Prowell, 19, of New Castle, testified that he and a group of people, including Henry and his brother, were in the Henrys’ garage during the afternoon and evening of June 5. Wise, he said, arrived around 9:30 p.m., looking to buy some marijuana.
Wise was standing next to one of the other men, Prowell testified, and got into a conversation with him about his sister. According to Prowell, Amari became angry and told him “I’ll kill you,” and the man said to him, “You’re not that tough.”
Wise responded, “I got it on me, I’ll kill you,” Prowell said, and he patted a backpack a few times that he had slung around his shoulder that was resting on his chest. Prowell said he never saw Wise with a gun, nor did he see him unzip the backpack.
Prowell said Connor Henry was behind Wise and he saw him raise his hand, “and he shot him in the back of the head,” Prowell told the court.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who is prosecuting the case, asked, “So you watched Connor Henry shoot Amari Wise in the back of the head?”
“Yes,” Prowell said.
Prowell said that despite Connor and his brother yelling, “Don’t run. Stay in the garage,” everyone left, and he ran as well. The next day, he said, Connor Henry came to his house and warned him not to tell anyone what he had seen.
Cpl. Branddon Hallowich, a New Castle police detective who co-investigated the case, testified that after Wise was reported missing June 6, police received information from two confidential informants who said Henry killed Wise.
Police also received information that the car Wise had been driving, a red Toyota Camry, had been found abandoned on a back road to El Rio Beach. A gun was found inside of the car.
Henry’s father’s car also was found in that area.
The state police forensics team searched the Henrys’ garage, using a blood reagent that showed the possible presence of blood over a large area, Hallowich told the court. The police collected two couch cushions, swabs from the floor, and shoes from the residence.
Hallowich said he learned from one confidential informant that Henry talked to them after the incident, “and the only thing he said to them is they had to keep their mouths shut.”
Henry was represented in court by Pittsburgh defense attorney Lyle Dresbold of the law firm of David Joel Schrager.
Lamancusa also presented an autopsy report he obtained from the Lawrence County coroner’s office.
Amari Wise’s mother and relatives, who wore masks in the courtroom, became loud and emotional as a shackled Henry, dressed in a lime green jumpsuit, walked in, flanked by a Lawrence County sheriff department escort.
McGrath warned them that such outbursts would not be tolerated.
“This is not a pleasant situation for anyone here, made worse by the masks we all have to wear,” he said. “Let’s not make it anymore difficult than it already is. You have to behave according to the rules.”
