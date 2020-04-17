With schools closed, abuse hotline tips drop 50 percent

HARRISBURG — With schools closed, tips to the state’s child abuse hotline have fallen dramatically, leaving state officials and advocates worried that stress and confinement from a statewide stay-at-home order may be putting children at even more danger than usual.
Since Gov. Tom Wolf closed schools, the number of tips received by ChildLine, the state’s tip-line for reporting suspected abuse has dropped about 50 percent compared to the same period last year, Secretary of Human Services Teresa Miller.
The hotline remains available, she said, because the hotline operators are working remotely from home.
The drop in calls “cannot be interpreted to mean that there is less abuse,” Miller said.
The drop is more likely due to the fact that children aren’t in school — about one-third of calls to ChildLine from mandated reporters come from school staff, she said. Teachers in many school districts are now interacting with students in video-conferencing, Miller said.
This may not provide the same direct connection available through face-to-face interaction, but it does provide an opportunity for the teacher to be alert for signs that a child may be in danger, Miller said.
Cathleen Palm, founder of the Center for Children’s Justice, said that the state data certainly suggests there’s reason for concern.
Stress in the family, income loss and the strain of being confined together “is a volatile mixture,” Palm said.
However, the change in call volume could mean that the calls that are still coming in are ones that the state should be really paying attention to.
“It’s also possible that a lot of calls from mandated reporters are from people who have been calling to error on the side of caution,” she said.
Just as worrying may be the concern that caseworkers may not be responding to all calls as counties seek to limit the exposure of their employees to protect them from coronavirus, she said.
“Even in ordinary times, people make reports and get frustrated if they don’t feel like it leads to anything,” she said.
Miller said that caseworkers may be using tele-conferencing to interact with some families.
Jon Rubin, the deputy secretary in the Department of Human Services’ Office of Children, Youth and Families said that despite the social distancing guidelines, caseworkers are still visiting homes to check on children when there are reports of possible abuse.
“We haven’t waived our responsibility to protect children,” he said. The state has provided guidance to counties intended to better children while also protecting workers from possible exposure to coronavirus, Rubin said.
Miller said that with teachers not being around children as much, it’s more important that other community members pay extra attention.
“You don’t have to be mandated reporter to call ChildLine,” she said.
The state has yet to release 2019 child abuse data. However, in 2018, there were 13,640 reports of suspected child abuse came from school workers. The second-most tips came from social workers. After that, non-mandated reporters were responsible for the most tips, 7,577 of them according to state data.
Programs like the Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance are aiming to provide the help for families to keep abuse from happening, especially as the stay-at-home order has forced families to remain confined together with little outside scrutiny, said Angela Liddle, president and CEO of the Family Support Alliance.
Liddle said that with fewer school eyes on children, it will become more important for neighbors and other acquaintances to try to remain connected, even while practicing social distancing.
“Now is the time to be the best neighbor you can be,” she said.
