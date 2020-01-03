The financial woes at the Ellwood City Medical Center took a turn for the worst this week.
Americore Health, the hospital’s owner, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday in Kentucky Eastern Bankruptcy Court, according to online records. Americore, based in Florida, also operates hospitals in St. Louis, Missouri, Calico Rock, Arkansas and Pineville, Kentucky.
Americore listed fewer than $50,000 in assets and liabilities at its hospitals, according to the court filing. Under the bankruptcy terms, a U.S. trustee will appoint a patient care ombudsman by Jan. 21. An ombudsman will monitor the quality of patient care and represent the interests of the patients of a health care business, unless a court deems one unnecessary, according to U.S. Code.
“It’s disheartening to say the least what has transpired,” Ellwood City Mayor Tony Court said. “We’re working through the Attorney General’s office to get this facility resurrected and our employees back to work for our community.”
Court said Americore declaring bankruptcy didn’t come as a surprise to him, saying “it seems to be their M.O. and the way they conduct business.”
Court said there are still 20 employees at the hospital, which voluntarily suspended operations on Dec. 10, a day after CEO Beverly Annarumo announced her resignation. Her last day on the job is Friday.
The filing gives Americore protection from creditors seeking to collect debts.
Ellwood City officials recently hand-delivered a notice for past-due utility bills owed to the borough in the amount of $299,881.92. The amount was due on Dec. 9.
“We’ve lost approximately 450 jobs with this group,” Court said. “The borough is out of $300,000 in electric fees and $100,000 in back taxes.”
The Ellwood City Police Department is also feeling the costs of hospital’s closure. Officers must now transport suspected drunk-driving offenders to UPMC Jameson in New Castle for blood testing, which requires overtime for two officers to transport them. The borough is in the process of buying its own blood-testing machine, which cost $10,000. It should be operational — after officers are trained — by mid-February, Court said.
The hospital, which had been losing money since 1998, was sold in March 2017 to Americore Health, a privately held company fronted by former investment banker Grant R. White. White is listed as the “manager” of Americore Health LLC, which is being represented in court by James R. Irving of Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP law firm in Louisville, Kentucky.
On its website, Americore currently lists ownership of only two hospitals — Ellwood City and Izard County (Arkansas) Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.