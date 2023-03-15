Just as Elle Woods enlisted her friends’ help to get into Harvard, the cast of “Legally Blonde” got support from their community.
This year’s Neshannock High School musical production, based on the 2001 film, tells the story of Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III.
While the actors noted their appreciation for each other and their director, Ryan Lubin, they also gave thanks for parent and community volunteers and the local coffee shop that brewed a special “Legally Blonde” lemonade.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without my friends,” noted Juliana Medure, a junior in the lead role of Elle Woods.
“We’ve gotten a lot of support from everyone throughout the township and (3 Thirty Three Apothecary) even named a ‘Legally Blonde’ lemonade for us,” added senior Dani Memo who plays Vivienne Kensington, Warner’s new girlfriend.
While Lubin said he picked this year’s musical based on the talents of the student actors, he had also promised the cast a lighter show after last year’s “Into the Woods.”
“This show is fun and lets you forget about life and not have to think more about all of life’s complications,” Lubin said. “Plus, I really did have the perfect cast and it’s a show that’s only been done once before in Lawrence County by Shenango.”
While the plot may be somewhat lighter, the “Legally Blonde” set provided a heavy challenge.
With 19 moving pieces, it was designed and built by Aaron Viggiano assisted by a group of parents.
“The amount of time he and the parents put in is emotionally moving,” said Lubin, who teaches English at New Castle High School. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the team here.”
In addition, Lubin, who also expressed gratitude for the Neshannock administration, noted “Legally Blonde” features a challenging score filled with pop-style songs.
“Most of these kids are trained in the traditional, classic choral style,” Lubin explained. “This is all pop, but luckily we’ve found out they’re all pop singers at heart.”
Another adventure came with the use of two live dogs.
“I only had two criteria, that they wouldn’t run away or bark and that there’d be no accidents on stage,” Lubin laughed, noting his own dog didn’t pass the test because he’d be visiting with the audience instead of staying focused on stage.
As for his young actors, Lubin said “I’m tremendously proud. Even though it may not sound like it when I give my director’s notes, they’ve exceeded my expectations.”
Also going above and beyond were several Neshannock theater alumni who returned to help with the current production.
“We want to establish a culture of family here,” Lubin said. “I want these kids to know they have a place here — always.”
