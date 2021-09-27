Witches, warlocks and other festival-goers descended on Volant on Saturday for Witches Night Out. The 10th annual spooky event included children’s and adult’s costume contests; a cackling contest; all day shopping, dining and dancing. There was also a DJ spinning records and karaoke contests.
Witches, warlocks flock to Volant for festival
