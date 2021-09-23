Volant merchants are hoping for another big draw to Witches Night Out — and one without incident.
The 10th annual event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. as the village will be transformed into a spooky area where witches and warlocks will descend.
Scheduled events will be children’s and adult’s costume contests; a cackling contest; all day shopping, dining, and dancing. This year, a DJ will be spinning records, and there will be karaoke contests.
“Although last year’s event was our biggest ever, we expect to top it this year, since we have expanded our range of activities to make it more family-friendly,” Dale Murawski, the owner of Ms. Scarlett’s Gourmet Coffee, Fudge, and Specialty Items and Fox’s Pizza said. “This year, we will have brought in more vendors, bringing it to a total of 20 outside vendors.
He added that he was also excited that “three Grove City area hotels will be bussing patrons to the event.” Attendees will also be able to park at the Neshannock High School and take a free shuttle to and from Volant to help further alleviate the crowds and lack of parking.
Last year, the festival attracted thousands after most of the Volant events were canceled due to COVID-19. Issues over portable toilets and a long-closed public restroom, public drunkenness and open manhole covers were hot topics of discussion at subsequent Volant borough council meetings.
Dawn Durnell, who has co-owned Gluten Free by D & D’s Bakery with her daughter DeeAnna Hilliard, also urged the public to attend. She added the outside vendors will serve hot food, such as pulled pork and chicken Philly steak sandwiches.”
“It’s going to be crazy fun”, said Durnell, whose bakery is an authorized, certified, gluten-free establishment. Her specialties include gluten-free fudge and a new, top seller, gluten-free pepperoni rolls.
