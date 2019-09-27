It’s a little early for Halloween, but witches from throughout Lawrence County and beyond will be dusting off their broomsticks and practicing their magic.
The annual Witches Night Out in Volant has been expanded into Witches Day Out, an annual public event when witches and warlocks flood the borough’s downtown streets throughout the day and evening Saturday, with pointed black hats, striped stockings and pointed shoes.
The outing, sponsored by the town shops that line the borough’s main thoroughfare and side streets, grows bigger every year, and last year attracted several hundred people dressed in witches attire.
Shops will have extended hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. tomorrow, and the shops will be decorated for fall and Halloween, and will offer refreshments, and decorative items will be for sale for the ghoul holiday.
Musical entertainment also is planned for the evening hours, and multiple security guards will be in town. Attendees are asked, for safety’s sake, to stay on the sidewalks while walking and to cross the roads safely. Public intoxication and tailgating are prohibited.
An adult costume contest is planned for 7 p.m., to take place at the stage behind the Knockin Noggin Cidery & Winery, which will be open for business. A cackling contest will follow costume judging there, awarding $25 gift certificates to the winnersof both competitions.
And while parking in the town is at a premium, this year a bus will shuttle witches to and from the gathering between 3 and 9 p.m. from Leesburg Presbyterian Church at 1831 Perry Highway (Route 19), where additional parking is available.
Local businesses also are getting in on the event. The Holiday Inn Express in Grove City is offering free shuttle service from the hotel to Volant, for anyone who is an overnight guest there.
