Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates, from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Wednesday night. Counties A code RED air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the local region are unhealthful for the general population. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit http://www.airnow.gov and https://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb/