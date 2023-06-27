A man wanted as the suspect in a shooting death in Racine, Wisconsin, earlier this month made his way to New Castle, where he was arrested Tuesday as a fugitive.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said Tracy Steel Scott, 62, of Racine was found and taken into custody by New Castle and Union Township police and members of the U.S. Marshal Service. Police said he was staying in an apartment in the 1100 block of Booker Drive at Harbor Heights apartments, where they located him around 6:40 a.m. Monday and took him into custody.
Scott is wanted in Wisconsin with first-degree homicide and firearms violations.
The shooting reportedly occurred overnight June 1 to 2. The shooting victim was Shawnte A. Hudson of Wisconsin. Police in Wisconsin have not released details of the shooting.
In Lawrence County, Scott has been charged as a fugitive from justice and is in the Lawrence County jail, awaiting extradition.
During his arrest, officers found a woman inside the apartment where Scott was staying to have 15.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine in her possession.
Using intelligence gained in their investigation, they determined Scott was in New Castle and alerted local authorities.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
