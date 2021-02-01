PITTSBURGH (AP) — Road crews were busy across most of Pennsylvania as a winter storm packing strong winds continued to dump heavy snow around much of the state on Monday.
With conditions expected to worsen as the day progressed, Gov. Tom Wolf was urging residents to avoid travel if possible. Most of the state remained under winter storm warnings or winter weather advisories that were expected to remain in effect through Tuesday morning.
About 5 inches of snow had fallen in the Pittsburgh area by early Monday, while roughly 3 to 4 inches were reported in northeastern areas. Philadelphia had about 2 inches of sleet and snow.
A few more inches were expected to fall across most of the state throughout the day, and strong, gusty winds were also expected in most areas.
