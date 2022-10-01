Winning the fight: Survivor celebrates eight cancer-free years Monday

Union bakery to fundraise for Breast Cancer Awareness Month A Union Township bakery is raising money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation throughou…

Breast cancer, Monica Miles learned, can be sneaky.

The 51-year-old Beaver Falls wife and mother of two will be eight years cancer-free on Monday. Still, that’s a status that she also felt described her in 2014, when an unexpected diagnosis ultimately led to a bilateral mastectomy.

“I had no symptoms at all,” said Miles, adding that her family history with breast cancer was practically nil, with her great-grandmother’s sister the only known relative to have faced the disease. “I’ve talked to a woman who said she was having right arm pain, and thought she was having a heart attack. It kept hurting and hurting, and she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Somebody else said they were having back pain and went to a doctor, and it came out that she had breast cancer. It’s amazing the different symptoms that people go through before being diagnosed with breast cancer. Don’t think it’s nothing. The promise I made to myself and to my family is that I will never miss another doctor’s appointment again.”

That’s advice from which she strayed a decade ago.

Having had a breast reduction in 2002, Miles went once a year for a mammogram through 2012. Then she lapsed for two years.

Finally, she thought, “Let me get this done. I haven’t had this done in two years, with life and kids and work, and I had gone back to school.”

Miles scheduled an appointment with her OB-GYN, and while she was lying on the examination table and getting a breast exam, “She pushed down and said, ‘Oh my gosh, that feels like a rock.’ I had never really noticed it.”

Following a subsequent biopsy done at the Heritage Valley Women’s Health Center, Miles received her diagnosis on Aug. 29, 2014: breast cancer.

DECIDING FOR SURGERY

The news, as one would expect, was devastating.

“I was home by myself,” she said. “I just broke down because I instantly thought, ‘What about my kids? What’s going to happen to my children?’ because they were in seventh and ninth grade at the time.”

She shared the news with her husband, Ed, right away, but the two of them delayed telling their children until a plan of action was in place.

“That is still the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” Miles said. “At that point, they didn’t want me out of their sight. They were following me everywhere. If they could have gone to work with me, they would have.”

Miles said her surgeon presented her with options as to how she might proceed with treatment, but, ultimately, she opted for the bilateral mastectomy, which took place Oct. 3.

“It was a tough decision,” she said, “but I decided to have the surgery because I just didn’t want to go through it any more. I never wanted to put myself through this again.”

Still, while the surgery and subsequent test results showing the cancer had not spread to her lymph nodes fostered peace of mind on one front, they spurred emotional upheaval on another.

“As a woman, you feel your womanhood has been taken away,” Miles said of the surgery. “It was hard to see my body change, so dramatically and so fast. I felt so insecure after; I felt like everyone was looking at me.

“I almost felt dirty, and I don’t know why. I just felt like I was so dirty.”

And things didn’t get any easier.

CHEMOTHERAPY

Following her surgery, Miles had to have six rounds of chemotherapy, one every three weeks. She recalls the treatment wiping her out physically, and by the time she started feeling better, it was time for another round.

Nonetheless, she felt well enough to make a big Thanksgiving dinner for her family. On the Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend, though, “I was getting myself ready for Monday, and I was twisting my hair so I could have some curls,” Miles said. “I went to run my hand through my hair with my cream, and there were piles of hair in my hands.

“That was hard, too, because as a Black woman, we are proud of our hair and we are proud of our crown. At that point, I was just like, ‘Wow, all this has happened in this short amount of time: diagnosed, surgery, chemo. I just didn’t know how I was going to make it through.

“But with the support of my family and God and my friends, I made it through.”

FINDING HER FOOTING

A key part of her turnaround came through an invitation from the Ellwood City-based Club Hope Foundation and its founder, cancer survivor Cara Atkinson.

Miles was a cheerleader coach at Beaver Falls High School, and Atkinson’s brother was the head football coach. Hearing of her history, Atkinson invited Miles to take part in her organization’s 2020 Scars of Hope photo shoot.

The shoot takes its cue from the Japanese art form of kintsugi, in which pottery is broken, then bound with gold to make it stronger and more beautiful than it was before. Participants in the photo shoot, which was done by Amber D’Addio of Forever Amber Photography, undergo a makeup session, and the gold is used to highlight the scars left by their cancer surgery.

Miles said she was anxious about the experience, but took her friend Monique Anderson for support.

“There was a bunch of people, and they had somebody doing makeup, somebody doing hair, they had hors d’oveurves,” Miles recalled. “It was really a nice atmosphere, but I was really nervous about showing my scar.”

When she saw the results and talked with other survivors at the shoot, though, she started to feel better about the whole thing.

Atkinson recalls seeing the change.

“She brought her close friend along for support, and there were a lot of laughs and tears that day between the two of them, and all of us who were a part of the event,” she said. “Monica ended up taking one of the most beautiful pictures I have ever seen and saw herself in a whole different light.

“You could tell she felt more confident and comfortable in her skin. I met her through that photo shoot and am so happy and honored to call her my friend today.”

Miles even ended up accompanying Atkinson to a breast cancer event at Allegheny General Hospital, where Atkinson used Miles’ photo as part of her display.

“Cara is such a wonderful woman,” Miles said. “What she’s got going on is very inspirational. What she’s doing is definitely a blessing. God picked the right person to do it. She’s really touched a lot of lives.”

MOVING ON

Miles has now reclaimed her life, leaving a job she’d held for 8 ½ years to take a position with NaviHealth, part of the Optum United Health Group. She processes authorization requests from managed care plans for people to go to a skilled nursing facility.

Her son and daughter are both in college.

As for her husband, Ed, he is using his artistic skills to encourage other cancer patients.

For one childhood cancer victim that was receiving help from Club Hope, he took a picture of the girl “and made her a superhero; he made her like the female Black Panther,” Miles said. “She loved it.

“He also did a piece with me as Superwoman. He is an artist through and through, and everything he creates comes from his heart. He is actually starting a series for breast cancer survivors, showing women of all ethnicities in a cartoon-type version that we can put on shirts and things like that.”

She continues to encourage people to see the doctor when they know something is not right, and not to be put off by financial concerns.

She’s also grateful for people like Atkinson who help to alleviate those fears.

“I get it; I had medical bills myself,” she said. “I can’t pay all at once. I send payments until things get paid off.

“My doctor is a specialist, so he’s covered, but for me just to walk in through the door of the building he’s in costs me $189. People see those dollar signs and think, ‘I can’t afford to go.’ So the support, people who do fundraising and what Cara’s doing, trying to help people financially and emotionally, that plays a big part.”

