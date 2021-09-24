MIDDLETOWN — A $200,000 lottery ticket was sold at the Neshannock Township GetGo, lottery officials said Friday.
The jackpot-winning Treasure Hunt ticket sold for the Thursday drawing matched all five balls drawn, 2-4-9-11-21, to win the $200,000 prize. GetGo at 3224 Wilmington Road earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
More than 58,900 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time. The prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before winners can be identified. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
