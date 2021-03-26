Melva Pope was sitting in her TV room Friday morning when she felt her house shake, then heard a crack and loud thud. Then she smelled pine.
She looked out her door to see that the wind had uprooted and toppled her stately pine tree onto her house at 1014 McCleery Ave. in the city of New Castle. The top of the tree snapped off and landed in a side yard. A branch punched a hole in her roof.
Pope sought refuge at a family member’s house next door.
“I’ve lived here since second grade,” she said of the house that her father built with his friends. She always worried about the big pine trees being so near to her house, and she had a premonition within the past couple days of impending bad luck, she said.
Luckily, her house is insured, and she was not injured, she said.
Across town on East Washington Street near the VFW Post 315 and Cascade Park, another giant pine tree was uprooted by high winds that swept through Lawrence County in the morning. It pulled down electrical wires and forced the closure of that section of road during the late morning hours.
Those were among many trees and power lines fallen by gusting winds that reached as high as 60 miles per hour. Fire and municipal road departments were out everywhere cleaning up debris, clearing roads and making travel safe.
More than 9,000 households and businesses were without electrical power at one time or another, countywide, throughout the morning.
Outages were reported just after 7 a.m. in the areas of Enon Valley, Hickory, Neshannock and Pulaski townships, Bessemer Borough, Volant, Harlansburg, the city of New Castle and in various southern areas of the county, according to a map of outages provided online by Penn Power.
More than 4,050 customers lost power in Neshannock Township, and 1,926 outages were reported in the city of New Castle. More than 700 were without power in Union Township, 358 in Ellport Borough, more than 430 in Mahoning Township more than 200 in Shenango Township.
The website attributed the outages to severe weather. No estimated repair times were available yet Friday morning.
A weather advisory recommended that people stay indoors and away from forested areas, trees, branches and power lines.
In Mahoning Township, the volunteer fire department was preparing for its Friday Lenten fish fry without electrical power, according to fire chief Francis “Poncho” Exposito. He said the fire station in Edinburg lost power around 8:30 a.m.
“Our stoves and fryers are on gas, and the lighting and exhaust fans are on truck generators,” he said. “We’re working with flashlights, too.”
Exposito anticipates serving about 500 all-takeout customers throughout the day. He said around noon that the department had not been called to respond to any wind damage.
Shenango Fire District chief David Rishel said his fire department knew about the impending weather yesterday and prepared for it by arranging to have manpower and trucks ready and available.
“We had power lines and trees down everywhere,” Rishel said, estimating about 10 trees had fallen onto roads in Shenango area.
“We planned for it, we knew what was going to happen,” he said. “It started at 7 a.m. and we were well prepared for it. We had five fire units available. The department used a winch to remove a tree on Harmony Baptist Road, he said.
Route 65 was lined with garbage cans that had blown over and into the street.
“Thank God we have plenty of people, and we can actually take care of six incidents at one time, and that’s not including all that the township (road department) is doing. They have crews out, too,” he said.
He cautioned people to “stay inside until 2:00 and you’ll be safe. There is debris blowing everywhere, and you don’t know when a pole is going to snap off.”
