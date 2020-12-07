In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the Wilmington Area School Board retained both its president and vice president during its annual reorganization meeting.
Lynn Foltz will remain the board president and Kathryn Riley will remain the vice president until the board's reorganization meeting on Dec. 1, 2021.
The board will meet every third Tuesday for work sessions and every fourth Tuesday for regular voting meetings. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m.
Meetings will remain virtual for the foreseeable future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.