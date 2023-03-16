They started by upholding tradition.

They’re ending by breaking it.

Many of the senior student actors in Wilmington Area High School’s production of “The Addams Family” initially appeared on stage as freshmen in the district’s “Fiddler on the Roof,” a musical filled with tradition. This year’s show, based on cartoon characters created by Charles Addams, comically attempts to break with ancestors and their ways.

“We’ve done a 180 from freshman year,” noted Maddalena DiMuccio who plays Morticia Addams. “Now we’re all about breaking tradition.”

“The Addams Family” begins with Wednesday Addams inviting her “normal” boyfriend Lucas Beineke and his parents, Mal and Alice, to dinner with her creepy, spooky, kooky family. Although Wednesday and Lucas plan to announce their plans to marry, things get disrupted when both families, along with many of the Addams’ ancestors, get locked in the macabre mansion overnight.

“It’s quirky, but we’re all quirky in our own ways in real life, and we’ve become a family, too,” noted Giulia Fenner who plays Wednesday.

“There’s no ‘theater kids’ here, we’re soccer players or on the danceline or whatever, but we all come together to make a ‘family,’” Maddalena added.

Director Brenda Hickman said the show’s element of “fun” influenced her pick for this year’s production.

“We’re definitely excited and it’s a show where being in the ensemble is just as much fun as the leads. It’s not dance heavy and there are no period costumes, at least that’s what I thought, but nothing’s ever easy in musical land,” Hickman said, citing the family’s “weird props and specific costumes.”

“And there’s ungodly makeup,” joked Jet Johnston who’s cast as Uncle Fester, adding that “although people know the characters, you can have your own moment.”

