Wilmington welcomes board vacancy applicants

The Wilmington Area School Board will reorganize at a special meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 4.
Vanessa M. Russo and Nancy Phillips will join the board as new members. However, a vacancy remains.
Board member Carol Shaw Harris last month ran for and won both the four-year and two-year terms. She has opted to assume the four-year term, leaving the two-year term vacant.
Board president Lynn Foltz, at this week's board meeting, called for letters of interest from any eligible candidate who would like to fill the spot for the next two years.
Those eligible must live within the Wilmington Area School District and be at least 18 years old.
The deadline for letters, which should be addressed to board secretary Debra Crum at the district office, must be received by 10 a.m. Dec. 3.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the school board also bid farewell to three departing members who did not seek reelection.
They are Jacob Berlin, departing after four years; Robert Curry, leaving after 12 years; and William Taylor, who served for 16 years on the board.
Each was awarded a small commemorative plaque made by students of the school. The board provided ice cream and cake after the meeting.
