Wilmington Township supervisors will donate some of the township’s Local Service Tax funding to the two fire departments that service the municipality.
Volant Volunteer Fire Co. received $1,500 and New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department will receive the same amount.
The supervisors also agreed to name a lane on Mercer Road as Horseshoe Lane.
