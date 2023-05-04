Wilmington Township supervisors approved an agreement with the Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County about a dilapidated property.
Under the agreement, the township will initially pay the cost to demolish the house and garage at 2042 State Route 208.
The authority will reimburse the township afterward.
Supervisor Chairman Dan Kennedy said the project is out to bid right now, but expects the cost of the demolition to be $10,000.
The supervisors agreed to apply for county liquid fuel funding for guide rail and paving work for the Phillips School Road culvert project.
The board will vote to accept a bid for the engineering work on the state Route 18 and Honey Bee Lane sewer extension project during its June meeting.
An inter-municipal agreement was approved with Springfield Township in Mercer County to have Wilmington pave 500 feet of Indian Run Road and to have Springfield reimburse the township afterward.
