Wilmington Township officials are looking to crack down on speeding on Johnson Road and Phillips School Road.
During its Monday meeting, the board of supervisors agreed to advertise an ordinance that would decrease the speed limit on the two roads from 35 to 25 mph.
Chairman Dan Kennedy said the township has been getting complaints from residents of drivers speeding down the roads, putting children in danger.
"We want to make it safe," Kennedy said.
The board agreed to extend the life of the Wilmington Township Sewer Authority an additional 50 years, from Feb. 27, 2023 to Feb. 27, 2073.
Ryan King was appointed township code enforcement officer.
The board approved a tree trimming bid from New Wilmington-based Richardson Tree and Landscape Co.
Trees will be trimmed on Honey Bee Lane, Eden Dale Road, a section of Gerber Road and the end of Wilson Mill Road.
A paving bid was approved for New Castle-based Smith Paving & Construction, with the blacktop for the work to be purchased from Lindy Paving.
Sections of Gerber Road, Indian Run Road and Fayette-New Wilmington Road will be paved.
