Wilmington Township and the Lawrence County Conservation District are teaming up to replace a culvert on Phillips School Road.
Township supervisor Chairman Dan Kennedy said the supervisors approved a contract with the district, who will provide $252,642 for the project, with the township to pay 10 percent for its match.
The funding from the Conservation District comes from the state Low Volume Roads Program.
The project will cost $400,000 total.
Kennedy said the project will go out to bid soon, with work expected to begin in the summer.
He said in addition to the culvert replacement, restoration work is needed on a stream 150 feet upstream and 50 feet downstream near the culvert.
In other township news, supervisors are looking to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Neshannock Township in regards to a potential sewer line extension.
The extension would extend 1,700 feet into Neshannock from just before the Preston-Chambers Y-Zone to a manhole near the office of Dallas Hartman on Green Ridge Road.
Kennedy said the supervisors agreed to request engineering bids for the project on Monday, stating the extension could help with 200 potential customers in industrial, commercial and residential properties.
The township is also looking to fill in a ditch and clean up the area in Hoyt Park to put more softball fields at the park in the future.
