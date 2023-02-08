A new website for Wilmington Township was officially launched on Tuesday, according to Supervisor Dan Kennedy.
Kennedy said the township never had a website before.
He added that township residents can use the website to pay taxes, sewer bills, make reservations for Marti Park, look up meeting agendas and minutes for the board of supervisors and more.
The website is available at wilmingtontwp.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.