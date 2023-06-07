Wilmington Township is working on a traffic study for Johnston Road with the Neshannock Township Police Department.
Township Supervisor Chairman Dan Kennedy, during the supervisors’ monthly meeting Monday, said the study has been ongoing.
It will determine whether the speed limit on the road should be reduced from 35 to 25 miles per hour. All township-owned roads are 35 miles per hour.
A petition was presented to the board which has been signed by nearly every resident of Johnston Road asking the speed limit to be reduced, citing speeding and other safety concerns.
Supervisor Brian Swisher said he is also working with PennDOT to make safety improvements and place new signs at the intersection of Route 208 and Mercer New Castle Road, which he said has been the site of many accidents over the years.
Swisher said he also wants to work on addressing roadway deterioration caused by horseshoes of Amish horses and buggies.
The board also agreed to:
•Accept a $59,500 engineering bid from Taylor Engineering for the upcoming Route 18 and Honey Bee Lane sewer extension project.
•Accept a $10,500 demolition bid from Siegel Excavating LLC to demolish and remove the blighted house and garage at 3042 Route 208. The township will initially pay for the cost, then get reimbursed by the Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County.
•Sell old radios for $350 and to provide work cell phones for four township employees.
