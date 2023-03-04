The Wilmington Area School District is looking to renovate its welding lab stations.
On Tuesday, the school board agreed to advertise for renovation bids while also approving a service agreement with project architect HHSDR of Pittsburgh, worth $18,000.
HHSDR expects the bids to be awarded April 25, with construction to begin June 12 and end Aug 11.
The project is expected to cost $175,000, with $145,000 for the construction and $30,000 for contingency.
The school board approved the purchase of a hot food serving table from TriMark for $25,141, with $12,410 to be paid by the district and $13,466 to be paid using a state grant.
An on-site counseling services agreement with New Castle-based Angelus Therapeutic Services was approved, at no cost to the district. A representative from Angelus will be available eight hours, over two days, between the two schools.
The board approved a security camera/door access control bid to New Castle-based ProTech Security Systems for $224,786, which will be paid from a 2022 School Violence Prevention Program grant.
Ashley Biddle was hired as an assistant girls track and field coach for $2,500, and Conner Vass-Gal as a volunteer track and field coach.
The school board is considering a revised use of facilities policy that changes the cost for use of facilities.
The proposed revision would charge $100 a day for a classroom, $1,000 a day per performance for the senior high auditorium, $3,000 a day for any stadium or field, $600 a day for any gymnasium, $150 per hour for lights on the football field and baseball field and $250 per day/night for the P.A. system and stage lights.
Wilmington teacher presents at state
conference
Wilmington first-grade teacher Tracy Andrews presented Feb. 12-15 at the Pennsylvania Educational Technology Expo and Conference in Pocono Manor.
Andrews presented a session called “Inviting ‘The Fred Method’ into School,” which shared the ideas behind the late Fred Rogers’ blueprint for making learning interactive and engaging for students.
She also helped with the session “SEL Through STREAMS,” which shared tips and tools for educators on how to integrate social and emotional learning with science, technology, reading, engineering, art, math and social studies.
It is aligned with the CASEL (Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning) framework.
