Adam Stillwaggon remembers an activity he participated in when he was a student teacher in Mercer County — raising trout fish in class.
Now, he is reliving that experience again in his ninth grade biology classes at Wilmington Area High School.
Since Jan. 12, Stillwaggon and his students have been taking care of around 150 trout in a 55-gallon tank in the back of his classroom.
“They have been very eager to watch the trout grow,” Stillwaggon said. “They’ve been very interested.”
Added Stillwaggon: “I really enjoyed it when I student taught.”
Stillwaggon said the trout started off as eggs in the tank, and are currently in the “sack-fry” stage of life.
This is when they hatch from their eggs, but are still in a yolk sack to get nutrients.
He added they will soon leave their yolk sacks, and start instinctively swimming towards the water’s surface for food, which will lead to his students to feed them.
Stillwaggon said his students have also been volunteering, in different shifts, to help monitor the water temperature, check the water level, test the PH level in the water and check the water for other chemicals such as ammonia.
He said sometime in May, when the fish are 3-4 inches long, he and the students will take the fish from the tank and release them either into the Little Neshannock Creek or Neshannock Creek, which are a couple miles away from the school.
“They’re pretty excited for release day,” Stillwaggon said.
Stillwaggon said his students often watch the fish in the tank before and after class, and students from other classes often come into his room to watch the fish as well.
He said this is the first year he has done this project in his class at Wilmington.
He received a grant from the Neshannock chapter of Trout Unlimited for the tank and other materials, a grant from the Wilmington Area Education Foundation for the chiller needed and the trout eggs themselves came from the Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited through the PA Trout in the Classroom program.
Stillwaggon said he was finally able to switch to a big enough room this year to house the fish.
More importantly, he said he wanted to do this project to help tie both the lessons he’s teaching in class and real-life activities his students do in a practical real-world experience.
He said he is teaching his students about cold-water ecosystems, cold-water watersheds and the animals that live in them, like trout, as well as cell division in embryos.
The vast majority of his students fish for trout, so he wanted to get his students interested in biology by tying an activity they love to science.
“Something that you do is related to biology,” Stillwaggon said.
Stillwaggon said his students will eventually pick names for the fish.
He also said he will repeat this project every year going forward, stating now that the tank and the chiller are purchased, it will not be as expensive to run the project going forward.
