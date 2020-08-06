A Wilmington Area School District band and choir teacher charged with sexual offenses against minors has resigned.
According to documents obtained from the district through the state Right to Know law, Jonathan Priano resigned on June 30.
During that meeting, two action items — an extended leave of absence for “employee 524” until April 2021 and the resignation of “employee 313” effective June 30 — were unanimously approved.
When prompted in the virtual chat room for the employees names, Josh Latore, business manager, referred comments to solicitor Michael Bonner.
On June 29, RTK documentation was filed with the school district after Bonner refused to give the names of the employees due to “confidentiality” reasons.
The Right to Know request sought the name and title of both employees, the “settlement agreement and release” with employee 313 and the employment status of Priano.
The request was partially granted Wednesday.
According to the documents, employee 313 is Priano.
According to the settlement agreement and release paperwork - which was also provided in the request - Priano signed the settlement on July 2, but "does not admit any wrongdoing or misconduct."
Priano was arrested in early June on two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, nine counts of institutional sexual assault, 12 counts of corruption of minors and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Aug. 27.
As a part of the settlement, no documents from his personnel file or other documents relating to his employment will be released to any employer or prospective employer unless at the written request of Priano or as may be compelled by law.
The name of employee 524 was denied citing HIPAA.
