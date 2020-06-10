A Wilmington Area School District music teacher has been arrested, accused of sexual contact with students during school time and after their graduation.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's office was serving an arrest warrant Wednesday for Jonathan Anthony Priano, 35, of 4084 State Route 158. He faces two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, nine counts of institutional sexual assault, 12 counts of corruption of minors and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
A criminal complaint filed against Priano on Wednesday morning reports that he used his position as a school district choir teacher to build personal relationships with the children attending his classes, and that he continued contact with the students after their high school graduation. The paperwork accuses Priano of having tried to date individual students shortly after their graduations.
The court papers also report that Priano is accused of having unlawful contact with two minors, and that he had physical contact with one of the victims on 10 or more occasions while she was a student. The encounters occurred at the high school and at Priano's former residence, the documents states.
One of two victims, a 17-year-old girl, described for investigators what Priano engaged in with her as a foot tickling fetish, according to the criminal complaint. The two exchanged private Facebook messages referring to their friendship and actions involving tickling, according to the investigative papers. In one of the messages, Priano states that "the good Christian boy" is only a persona he wears at school, the court papers say.
Another message to a known former student expresses that she has matured within her past 1 1/2 years as a Wilmington student and that he felt their friendship solidified on a school trip to Chicago. He also made comments in the messages about heels that the former student wore during the school year, according to the court papers.
District superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Matty declined comment today, saying that information would be forthcoming about Priano's current employment status with the district.
