When two Wilmington Area High School’s clubs teamed to hold a volleyball tournament fundraiser to memorialize two classmates, they hoped to raise $1,100.
Instead, they raised nearly three times that amount.
Aevidum and the student council organized the event to honor Dylan Emery and Delanee Ann Schiek, who both died tragically of accidents this school year. The money raised will purchase a serenity bench and two dogwood trees to remember the two students.
Emery, 17, died in a car accident in July and would have been entering his senior year. Schiek, 15, was a sophomore when she died in December after suffering injuries in an accidental fall.
“We were overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from, not only the student body, but the community, when we raised $3,100 that evening,” student council adviser Terri Marino said.
Under the direction of Marino, Aevidum adviser Taryn Powell and Aevidum student president Tigest Kelliher, the event was aimed to bring the student body and the community together to memorialize the youths.
Aevidum, which means “I’ve got your back,” is a nationwide organization created by students after they lost a classmate to suicide with chapters nationwide.
Aevidum and student council members sold bracket spots for co-ed volleyball teams of six to nine students. The teams were then encouraged to come up with a team name, theme and outfit.
Marino said around 90 high school students participated in the event.
Anna Cook, Wilmington’s volleyball coach, was instrumental in coordinating the bracket play and refereeing the event, while Renee Lego, a community member, also volunteered to referee.
“With prom and graduation right around the corner, the students wanted to make sure a positive peer message about making good choices was an integral part of the event,” Marino said.
The serenity bench and the two dogwood trees will be purchased after school board approval and the bench will be placed outside of the high school near the gym entrance with the trees planted near the bench.
“We all wanted to do something special as senior class officers,” Kelliher said. “It was a tough time, losing two classmates in one year. It was really tragic. We just wanted to find a way to celebrate their lives.”
She and the class officers thought of the serenity bench, and she said Marino had the idea of the dogwood trees.
“I just knew that a volleyball tournament would be a great way to raise the funds,” Kelliher said.
The Rev. Becky Rosengarth, New Wilmington Presbyterian Church pastor, was a large part of the healing of the student bodies, Marino said.
“At the beginning of the event, she spoke about Dylan and Delanee, and about the importance of coming together, making good choices, and moving forward,” Marino said. “She also stayed to work the scoreboards for our event.”
Emery was the son of the late Charles R. Emery and Lisa Marie Rodgers Emery. Schiek was the daughter of Brian and Candis Webster Schiek.
Contributions may still be made by contacting Marino at the school.
