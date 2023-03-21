Students from Wilmington Elementary School recently helped the less fortunate in Mexico.
The students in kindergarten, and first and second grades in Spanish teacher Jessica Taylor’s class collected nearly 1,200 hygiene kits for Root International, which serve places in Mexico without access to running water and other basic essentials.
Each of the kits contained a toothbrush, toothpaste, washcloth and bar of soap.
Taylor said every financial resource Root gets goes to food and shelter, leaving basic hygiene unmet.
She said she initially expected 200 to 250 kits to be donated by students and never imagined nearly five times as much would be collected instead.
“I never dreamed we’d have so many. I knew these children and their families were generous and had kind hearts, but collecting almost 1,200 kits made me cry happy tears,” Taylor said. “I’ve learned never to limit little people when they set their minds to something.”
Root will drive down to Mexico later in the year to distribute the kits and other items donated.
“This is going to make a big difference for a lot of people, and I’m so proud of our students’ and their generosity,” Taylor said.
For questions regarding the hygiene drive or Root International and how to help in the future, contact Taylor through the school at jtaylor@wasd.school.
