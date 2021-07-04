A Wilmington Area High School student died after suffering injuries in a Mercer County car crash late Saturday night.
Dylan Emery, 17, of Volant, was a rear passenger in a Chevrolet Equinox driven by 21-year-old Russell T. Cyphert, who was traveling west on Brent Road in Springfield Township and failed to negotiate a right-hand curve around 10:23 p.m. The SUV left the south side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to Mercer County state
The SUV continued rolling over and crossed both lanes of Brent Road to the north side and came to a final rest on its driver's side facing east. Emery was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other unnamed male passengers, both 16, were transported to Grove City Medical Center for injuries of unknown severity. Cyphert was also taken to Grove City before being transferred to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital. State police reported no seat belts were used by any of the four occupants.
The Wilmington Area School District posted a release about the news on its website Sunday afternoon.
"On behalf of all school staff members, I would like to convey our deepest condolences to Dylan’s family and friends," Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Matt wrote.
The note included that counselors will be available at the high school on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to meet with any students or staff. Further questions can be directed to the high school office at (724) 656-8866.
