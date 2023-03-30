During Tuesday’s Wilmington Area School Board meeting, members approved:
•A dual enrollment program with the University of Pittsburgh for 2022-23. Courses offered in the Wilmington area include chemistry, introduction to computer programming and basic applied statistics. Student will earn college credit for completing the courses. Pitt will determine the cost of tuition.
•Approved summer school for students who will be in kindergarten through fifth grade in the fall. Programming for three weeks in July will focus on reading and math. Teachers will be paid $28 an hour.
•Approved professional development requests for Dylan Clark and Joanna McKelvey, both for welding teacher training, and Kaitlyn Slezak for the Pennsylvania Music Education Association Conference and All-State Chorus.
•Approved field trip requests for first-, third- and fourth-graders to go to Westminster College and gifted students to go to the Pittsburgh Zoo.
•Accepted resignations from varsity boys basketball coach Robb Shimrack, effective March 6, and assistant volleyball and middle school volleyball coach Jeniffer Black, effective April 1.
•Added William Tripoli, Jaden Boyd, Kassie Doherty and Sally Hiers to the substitute teaching list.
•Accepted the retirement of middle school teacher Kimberly Telesz, effective June 12. Telesz has worked in the district for 22 years.
•Hired Frank Berardi as a full-time security guard at $19.25 an hour and Sean Swartz as a substitute security guard.at $20.03 an hour since he’s been with the district for two years.
•Added Charles Fulmer, Sherryl McMurray and Robert Towarnicki to the bus driver list.
•Hired summer workers Chuck Settle, Rocky Serafino, Joe Saterlee and Alexandria Settle, all at $10.25 per hour; Shane Book and Ethan Winters, both at $11 an hour; and James Winter at $10 an hour.
•Promoted Barbara Barrett to afternoon shift working foreman for an additional 50 cents more an hour. Her new rate is $17.98 an hour.
•Approved scholarships in memory of Delanee Schiek and Dylan Emery. A $700 scholarship will be awarded to a sophomore and a senior with at least a 3.0 grade-point average.
