A valve replacement in the Wilmington Area School District was the cause of a water shutoff on Monday while students were off for Presidents' Day.
"On Monday, the school was closed for the holiday and we had a scheduled valve replacement for the district. As a result, the water was shut off," Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan said. "We had students in the building for spring musical practice, and somehow they got the impression this was in response to the East Palestine situation, which was not the case at all."
Aqua, the company who provides water to New Wilmington, issued a notice to borough customers on Wednesday that its source is not connected to any bodies of water near the derailment site. However, it is increasing lab testing for known 60 volatile organic chemicals. None have been detected.
Preliminary scans at the lab also used a gas chromatograph/mass spectrophotometer, which did not observe any compounds.
