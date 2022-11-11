Members of the Wilmington Area School District will be honoring two fallen students with memorial benches at New Wilmington Borough Park.
The benches will be in remembrance of the late Dylan Emery, 17, and Delanee Ann Schiek, 15.
The project to memorialize the students was spearheaded by high school student council and the Aevidum club, which is a program where high school students speak to other students to discuss grief and other struggles with their peers.
District family and consumer sciences teacher Rachel Kenny, the new advisor for the student council, spoke before the New Wilmington borough council, which approved the request from the students.
“It is a good well-represented group. It is very active” Kenny said. “We have wonderful kids.”
Emery was killed in July 2021 as a result of a car accident, right before his senior year, while Schiek, who was a sophomore, died in December 2021 after suffering injuries in a fall.
Kenny said both students’ deaths were tragedies felt throughout the district, with students still grieving and feeling the impact of their loss.
She said both students were very personable and outgoing, stating they were the kind of students where if you met them, you couldn’t help but smile.
“These students don’t realize how much of an impact they had,” Kenny said.
After having a prayer vigil for Schiek in December, the two groups, in April, hosted a community volleyball tournament to raise money for the benches, raising over $3,000, which was over three times their initial goal.
Kenny said the benches will be put in during the spring, stating any remaining funds will be used as a one-time scholarship for a member of the senior class.
Kenny said she is proud of the work done by both the student council and Aevidum.
She said the Aevidum club was started after students spoke with Middle School guidance counselor Taryn Powell, after students expressed a desire and need for student peer-to-peer communication and counseling.
She added there are times when students feel more comfortable talking to each other rather than adults, stating the program has been a success so far.
