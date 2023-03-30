The New Wilmington Area School Board voted 5-3-1 to allow the children of its administrators who live outside the district to attend school there tuition-free.
Voting for the measure were board members Broc Johnson, Kirstan Tervo, Vanessa Russo, Julie Ochs and Carol Harris. Voting against were Nicole Cox, Diana Caiazza and Joseph Kollar. Newly inducted school board member Michael Crawford abstained.
Cox voted against the proposal out of fairness to other employees.
“I just want to see that be offered to our professional staff and teachers,” she told the New Castle News.
Caiazza had no comment and Kollar couldn’t be reached after the meeting.
Tuition for an out-of-district elementary student is $13,678 a year and for junior and senior high school students, $12,315, said Josh Latore, director of finance and operations for Wilmington.
Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan said five administrators qualify for the program. Meehan had not heard if any are interested in the tuition waivers.
The five include the district’s three principals, special education director and director of educational services, Latore added.
The district has 10 students from outside districts; all chose New Wilmington for its agriculture program. Their home school districts cover the tuition since the agriculture program is not offered there, Latore said.
There are no other out-of-district students, he added.
Legislation known as Act 93, which determines the compensation plan for administrators, allows for the measure if they have worked for the school district for five years.
