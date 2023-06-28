During its Tuesday meeting, the Wilmington Area School Board recognized 2023 graduates Kinsley Shimrack and Annalee Gardner for receiving $2,000 scholarships for their winning essays presented during Law Day.
The Lawrence County Bar Association hosted the contest that involved students from seven school districts.
“I think it speaks volumes that the two winners were both from Wilmington,” said the district’s director of educational services Brandon Phillian.
Shimrack is the daughter of Robb and Lindsey Shimrack and plans to study occupational therapy at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.
Gardner is the a daughter of Dr. James and Melissa Gardner and plans to study biomedical sciences at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
The board also approved a three-year compensation plan that calls for $1,600 annual pay raises for assistant business manager Debra Crum.
For 2023-24, Crum will receive $61,342 annually; the second and third years’ pay will be $62,942 and $64,542, respectively.
In other business, the school board:
••Agreed to send 96 Wilmington Area High School students to marching band camp from July 23-28 at Wesley Woods in Grand Valley.
Also approved band travel requests to Kennywood Park in West Mifflin on Aug. 9, Lawrence County Fair on Aug. 16 and the Lawrence County Band Festival at Taggart Stadium on Sept. 20.
•Appointed Ryan Bosch as a volunteer football coach and Michelle Hoover as a volunteer nurse for band events.
•Hired Michael Reader as an assistant boys soccer coach for 2023-2024 at $2,345 and bus and van driver Marcell Jones. Jones’ pay has not been set.
•Approved a trip to Camp Kon-O-Kwee on Oct. 19 for fourth-graders.
•Awarded a contract for fuel to Reed Oil of New Castle for 2023-24. Gasoline will cost $2.71 a gallon and diesel will run $2.78 a gallon. The contract will cover delivery to Krise Transportation, the company that provides transportation for the school district.
•Approved Jay Sabik as a summer school teacher of record for the middle school at $28 an hour.
•Approved summer school monitors for the high school, Pat Matsook and Rachel Kenny, and middle school, Taryn Powell, all at $28 an hour. Monitors oversee the online program. Elementary summer school is held in person.
•Approved professional development for director of special education Michael Conglose to Combined Accelerated Studies in Education or Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network.
•Approved use of football stadium for Wilmington Youth Football picture day from 5 to 7 p.m. July 20 and scrimmages from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12.
•Agreed to pay $14,740 to Marett Carpet to install flooring in the elementary school offices.
•Approved paying $65,645 for property insurance for 2023-24, an increase of 8.5 percent over the current year.
•Hired Ted Sams as a full-time custodian and promoted part-time custodian Connor Vass-Gal to full time, both a $13.94 an hour. Also hired part-time summer custodian Matthew Richey at $10 an hour.
•Increased the pay for high school secretary Paula Woods by $1,000 for overseeing the substitute teaching program. Woods will be paid $5,000 a year for the position.
