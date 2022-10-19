The robotics program in the Wilmington Area School District is getting a boost.
The program has been expanded thanks to $55,000 in federal Community Project Funding the district received. The funding was used to purchase robotics kits, tables, storage containers and later, a 3D printer, to have students in fifth through eighth grade participate in the robotics program.
Teacher Leann Petro said the robotic kits are called VEX IQ, while the tables used inside the room were built by the district’s wood shop class.
Teacher Bradi Rhoades, who was the technology coach for seven years and now oversees the program with Petro and district Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan said the students are excited to be in the program.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re male or female,” Rhoades said. “Some of our best coders are female.”
Added Meehan: “It teaches them (critical) thinking skills, and that’s ultimately our goal.”
Rhoades and Petro said the students are inspired to make their own creations.
For example, sixth-grader Allison Stuart will work on a project to create a robot to deliver mail between the buildings in the district, whether it be inside or outside. This project will take a few years and will likely be finished by the time she is in high school.
In 2018, the robotics program was started for grades kindergarten through fourth grade, in which the students build and experiment with robots with Legos.
Rhoades said the district wanted to help the program continue for students beyond fourth grade.
“We needed a place for them to land. The product there was great,” Rhoades said. “They’re thriving in this environment.”
Students in the program learn to assemble their own robots via the kits and learn to either program them or control them via remote to do activities such as going through an obstacle course, picking up objects or putting a ball through a hoop.
Petro said the 3D printer will allow students to print their own pieces as they get more advanced in their skills and the next step for the program would be to have students attend robotics competitions.
U.S. Rep. Mike Relly (R-16) visited the new robotics room for the district. He also presented a ceremonial check.
While visiting the district, Kelly also got the chance to see the “Our Shop — Students Helping Other People” store.
District director of finance and operations Joshua Latore said the store, started by teacher Emily Mortimer, allows students and faculty to either give monetary or clothing donations in order to help students in need of clothing during the year, or district families in need following an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.