Children in grades kindergarten through 6th grades in the Wilmington Area School District returned to their bricks and mortar classrooms Monday.
The school district at the school board's public meeting Tuesday also detailed plans and dates for when students in grades 7 through 12 will return to school next month.
Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Matty presented the plan for the upper grades, which will phase in the middle and high school students in two-week intervals.
He told the board the reason for being able to send children back to in-school learning is because the number of weekly cases in Lawrence County "finally went under 200 out 100,000 and I think this is awesome. The mitigation plan is working."
The governor's office state Department of Education last month encouraged school districts to at least get the younger students back into the classrooms.
Wilmington's plan calls for students in grades 7 and 8 to begin hybrid learning Feb. 9, meaning they will physically go to school for one week of learning, then learn for one week at home virtually, alternating.
Beginning Feb. 11, select groups of students in grades 9 through 12 — those who might have needs to be addressed earlier, will return to school, Matty said.
On Feb. 16, all 9 through 12 grades will return to school, alternating between "gold" and "blue" groups, and all groups will be hybrid, meaning they will learn from home and in the classrooms, alternating one week on and one week off in school.
"The ones not in school are live-streaming it," he said.
He said classroom sizes under the arrangement are usually 12 to 14 for social distancing. He noted that the district teachers are live online as if they were in the classroom setting.
"We're going to attempt this," he said, of the rollout plan.
He noted parents can choose to keep their children at home learning virtually, or they can enroll in the district's cyber school for a nine-week period.
About 87 percent of the kindergartners returned to school this week, including 78 percent of first graders, 77 percent of second graders, 76 percent of third graders, 81 percent of fourth graders, 84 percent of fifth graders and 74 percent of sixth graders.
Fourth graders are being isolated in rooms in the high school/middle school that weren't in use to allow social distancing.
Since school started Monday, things have been running smoothly for the elementary students, Matty said, and the district is working with the fourth-grades to acclimate them to a different building and get them accustomed to busing.
"It's getting better each day as we go," he said, "and we're adjusting as we go."
Meanwhile, he is working plans to get the COVID-19 vaccines for teachers, bus drivers and other school staff.
He pointed out that as more people are vaccinated against the coronavirus, the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control could change the guidelines. With falling numbers in the county, Matty said he is encouraged but the district will have to reevaluate if the numbers go up again.
Wilmington's students had been physically attending school since September in a hybrid situation — part-time at home learning virtually and part-time in school — until November when the state recommended that learning should be all online because the numbers of cases in Lawrence and Mercer counties were in the "substantial" bracket since Oct. 23. All students had been learning virtually from home since around mid-November, he said.
Before the back-to-school dates were unveiled at the board meeting Tuesday, a group of parents who felt their older children needed to be physically back in school, had planned a peaceful protest for Friday outside of the high school. Upon learning from the board Tuesday that a plan with dates was in place, the rally was canceled.
