Two students and a staff member in the Wilmington Area School District tested positive for COVID-19.
The news was announced Tuesday morning by Superintendent Dr. Jeff Matty.
"Fortunately, the staff member and students were aware of possible exposure and initiated self-quarantine in advance of the diagnosis," Matty wrote in an online update. "The staff member and students will continue to follow all necessary health protocols as required by the district and the Department of Health."
Matty said the state Health Department will contact anyone who may have been exposed for a length of time to be considered a contact. Wilmington schools are currently learning in a virtual setting through Dec. 22. Vacation for Christmas begins Dec. 23.
