BY NANCY LOWRY
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The Wilmington Area School District this week extended the contract of Shaffer Security & Investigation LLC to provide school security services for the upcoming school year.
The service, which has provided school resource officers to the district for the past six years, will continue to provide three officers at an hourly rate of $26.50 per hour. Additional fees are paid if officers cover sports or other after school events.
Agency owner Robert Shaffer, meeting with board members at its joint workshop/regular board meeting on Tuesday, noted that all of his workers are retired state police officers, retired or still-employed police officers or have experience with the Department of Corrections.
He added that they are certified under Act 235, the Lethal Weapons Training Act and have received training through the National Association of School Resources Officers as mandated under the newly passed Senate Bill 621.
A 40-hour class was recently hosted by the Neshannock Township School District. Shaffer said he and the district organized the local training session two months before the bill was passed. All school resource officers must have this training within six months of the bill’s passage, he said.
Shaffer said he and his staff recently attended a 40-hour training by NASRO for mandated training.
Board members approved a new board policy to enforce delinquent cafeteria charges.
Under the new policy, if a student owes $75 or more in delinquent fees, the family is sent a certified letter which gives them 14 days to make payments. If no payment is received, an agency will work to collect the fees.
The board hired G.H. Harris Associates Delinquent School Debt Collection Agency of Dallas, Pennsylvania, to collect the outstanding balances.
The board also:
•Canceled the scheduled July 23 regular meeting of the school board. A combined workshop/regular meeting was held July 16.
•Contracted with Cray Youth and Family Services for two slots, at $9,900 each, for the Project Search alternative schooling program for the 2019-20 school year. The program provides on-the-job training for participating students.
•Agreed to purchase a Vibraphone, a percussion instrument similar to a xylophone, from Volkwein’s of Pittsburgh, for $2,799. Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Matty said the band director had anticipated purchasing a Sousaphone, but has no one to play that instrument in the coming school year.
•Extended for five years its contract with Tyler Technologies for financial accounting software for subscription and hosting the district’s accounting software. The district will pay $12,343.80 for the subscription, $9,891 for the first year for hosting fees and $6,691 for hosting fees for years two through five.
•Approved a five-year agreement with Microsoft to license Microsoft products used by the district for $9,000 per year. This contract is through the Intermediate Unit-13 of Lebanon-Lancaster counties.
•Contracted with Neopost Mail Machines for three years for two digital postage machines for $24.95 per machine per month.
•Renewed the district’s property, liability, auto, workers’ compensation and student accident insurance rates premium for $75,000 through Burns and Burns Associates of Lawrence County. This is a $5,000 savings to the district.
•Updated ticket pricing to include a Student All-Sports Pass which will be available this school year for $25. This will enable a student to attend all football, basketball, soccer and volleyball games at a savings of $63 if he or she purchased a ticket for each game.
•Hired Samantha Rainey as a math teacher at $47,876.
•Hired Paul McMahon as a science teacher at $49,976.
•Accepted the resignation of assisting marching band director Jonathan Priano.
•Hired Ethan Winters to do summer custodial work from June 10 through Aug. 20 at $10 per hour.
•Appointed Julie Shenker as full-time elementary confidential secretary, effective July 1, at $33,092. She had been a part-time elementary secretary.
•Named Dawn Serafino part-time guidance secretary at $11.50 per hour. She had been a part-time paraprofessional.
•Approved Michelle Hoover as a volunteer school nurse for band events.
•Closed the account of the disbanded Environmental Club and transferred the $594.06 balance to the high school Conservation Club.
•Accepted the resignation of John Sabik as Conservation Club adviser.
•Named Lynn Foltz and Jacob Berlin as 2019 Pennsylvania School Board Association voting delegates.
•Rescinded the $20,000 price quote from DuraEdge Installation Services Inc. for renovation and drainage work on the district’s baseball field. The district anticipates expanding the scope of the project.
•Accepted a New Castle student as a vocational agriculture student in the district.
