It’s Wilmington-Southern Columbia round three this morning.
The PIAA District 10 2A champion Greyhounds (10-0) will try to play spoiler in their underdog role against District 4’s Southern Columbia, owners of a 59-game winning streak and in the state title game for a sixth straight season, when the two programs meet for the third time in four years for the PIAA Class 2A crown. The Tigers beat Wilmington in the 2017 (48-0) and 2018 (49-14) title games. Wilmington defeated Philadelphia Central Catholic, 35-34, in double overtime to capture the 2008 state title.
Kickoff from Hersheypark Stadium is set for 11 a.m.
Southern Columbia (11-0) and coach Jim Roth are one win away from a 60th consecutive victory. Central Bucks West (1997-2000) and Bishop Guilfoyle (2014-2017) also had 59-game win streaks. Clairton (2009-2013) holds the record at 66.
Both teams feature run-heavy offenses and stout defenses.
Wilmington — which beat Beaver Falls, 20-18, last week — is led by its backfield trio of running backs Ethan Susen (1,265 yards) and Darren Miller (1,062) and quarterback Caelan Bender (441 yards). Bender has thrown eight touchdowns this year against no interceptions.
Southern Columbia’s offense revolves around junior running back Gavin Garcia, who ran for a career-high 204 yards in the Tigers 42-14 semifinal win over Bishop McDevitt.
The New Castle News will provide regular updates from the game on its Facebook, Twitter (twitter.com/ncnewssports) and Instagram accounts, as well as its website. The game will be broadcast on TV by the Pennsylvania Cable Network.
On the radio, it can also be listened to locally on WLLF-FM 96.7
