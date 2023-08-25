The Wilmington Area School Board on Tuesday approved an early retirement agreement with middle school Principal Robert Kwiat, effective Dec. 29.
Under his agreement, Kwiat can use sick and personal days through Dec. 29 without providing an excuse. Otherwise, those days will be reimbursed to him following his last day.
The district will provide annual compensation contributions of $20,000 into his designated 403(b) account on Jan. 15, 2024, 2025 and 2026.
He and his spouse and dependents are eligible for medical, dental and vision care benefits through the district until he and his spouse reach 65 or are eligible for Medicare.
Kwiat has been with the district for 17 years.
He said he has served as principal at the high, middle and elementary school levels. He previously served as a teacher at the Neshannock Township School District for eight years and was a principal in the Hermitage School District for five years.
“We all work together to try and do what’s best for the students,” Kwiat said of the district’s administration and teachers. “It’s an outstanding district. The relationships I was able to build with the staff makes it a great place to be.”
Kwiat said he has enjoyed interacting with the students and parents of the district over the years as well and will miss the positive relationships he has made over the years.
“We have an outstanding student body and supportive parents,” Kwiat said. “It made it a relaxing place to have a career.”
Following the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan said Kwiat will be missed by many in the district.
“The Wilmington community wishes Mr. Kwiat the very best,” Meehan said.
According to the district’s website, Allison Ciavarino will be the principal for kindergarten through sixth grade, while Brendan Hathaway will be the principal for seventh through 12th grade.
The school board also:
•Hired Tara Hackwelder as a high school English teacher at $56,926, Adrienne Anzalone as a long-term kindergarten teacher for the first semester at $150 per day, James Lombardo as a part-time security guard at $19.50 per hour, Brittany McFarland as a Title I paraprofessional for grades 5-8 at $10 an hour, Bobbie Grannis as a full-time custodian at $13.94 per hour and Nichole Poprocky and Gia Prezioso as mentors for new teachers at $750 each.
•Accepted the resignation of custodian David Byers and Title I paraprofessional Sally Hilton.
•Approved an agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to have a concurrent enrollment program with general chemistry, introduction to computer programming and basic applied statistics classes offered.
•Learned the district received a $5,000 grant from Tractor Supply and the Pennsylvania FFA Foundation for seven new welding booths.
