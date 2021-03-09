The Wilmington Area School District is finalizing plans for end-of-year activities.
In a letter to families, high school principal Michael Wright announced an outdoor commencement ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at Greyhound Stadium.
Rain dates are June 4 at 7 p.m., and at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 5. Students will receive two "gold" and four "blue" tickets.
If inclement weather prevents an outdoor graduation, a ceremony at 4 p.m. for students with last names beginning with A through L will occur. A second ceremony for students with last names beginning with M through Z will be at 6:30 p.m.
Under the plan, only "gold" ticket holders will be allowed entry. Commencement is scheduled to be livestreamed for those to watch who cannot attend.
Further, Wright's letter announced that a senior dinner will be held in place of prom with details still being discussed.
