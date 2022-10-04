The Wilmington PB&J food distribution program is marking its 10th year in operation.
Karen Wallace, who heads the program whose stands for “Packing Backpacks & Joy, is organized by seven churches in the New Wilmington ministerium. The churches purchase, prepare and pack backpacks full of food items for Saturday and Sunday for students in need.
Wallace said the district determines which students are in the program. Currently there are 51.
“It seems to be well-received,” Wallace said. “I hear from the teachers the children are thankful.”
Donations for the program come from community residents and groups and local grants, meaning there's no cost to the district.
There are several other food programs around Lawrence County.
Jeremy Bergman, the food services director for the New Castle Area School District, said New Wilmington-based New Life Baptist Church collects and organizes food from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
From their distribution location at the old Clark’s Studio building on East Washington Street, food is distributed to all school districts in the county for weekend/holiday food programs.
This program is called the “Bread Basket.”
Monetary contributions for the program comes from different local groups and charities, including the May Emma Hoyt Foundation.
Different volunteer groups also work to individually pick up the food to distribute to the school districts.
In Ellwood City, this includes Pastor Tod Custer and other volunteers from Christ Presbyterian Church, according to Debbie Wiech, a counselor for North Side Primary School.
Wiech said it is important for the program to continue, as it helps different families in the community who need it the most.
