The Wilmington High School National Honors Society will host its fall blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the high school gymnasium.
The drive is open to the public and students 16 and older with parental consent.
Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred.
To schedule an appointment, visit to donateblood.centralbloodbank.org and use code HS010192. Donors can also email jtaylor@wasd.school to schedule an appointment.
