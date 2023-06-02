Wilmington Area and Neshannock Township school districts have each received $5,000 in donations to help students in need of clothing and supplies.
One donation went to Wilmington Area High School’s Our SHOP, a student-run second-hand giveaway overseen by math teacher Emily Mortimer. The store has operated for five years from a former custodian storeroom across the hallway from the middle and high school cafeteria.
Our SHOP stands for “Our School Helping Our People,” she said.
Neshannock plans to undertake a similar project, said Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan, who also is superintendent of the Wilmington district.
“I cried,” Mortimer said about receiving the donation from Jon Staso, president of Huckestein Mechanical. The Pittsburgh firm does heating and air conditioning work for Neshannock. Staso said his acquaintance with Meehan resulted in the donation to the Wilmington district.
Staso, who made similar donations to Reynolds and West Middlesex school districts in Mercer County, said a lot of areas his company serves are not well off as far as the demographics.
“We’re just trying to help out as many people as possible in those districts who want to help,” he said.
“Clearly people have seen the value in it (Our SHOP),” Mortimer added. “It’s incredible that someone would believe and support our plan.”
A 2003 WAHS graduate who has taught at her alma mater for 15 years, Mortimer started the store after noticing an increased need. Several hundred requests are made annually for clothing, school supplies and hygiene products.
“I feel we have a community that does and can step in when asked,” she said.
The school district has not provided financial support.
“People, businesses and churches have donated items or money,” Mortimer said.
The $5,000 went to Our SHOP’s checking account.
“For me, it means not having to beg all the time,” she joked.
Students like senior Kinsley Shimrack cleaned out her closet for the benefit of her schoolmates.
“I was getting rid of some clothes for closet space,” Shimrack said.
Seniors Annalee Gardner and Chloe Krarup and junior Stephannie Klamut also volunteer at Our SHOP. In addition to painting the room and organizing donations, they also go through clothing to make sure it’s something students would want to wear.
“I feel like I know the clothing is going to one of my fellow students and not to a place where I know it won’t be used,” Klamut said.
Mortimer works with school counselors to get items to students in need. Students can also make requests for items online. There are no income guidelines.
“Our teachers do a fantastic job of helping to assist with monitoring student needs and taking students to the room on a need basis,” she said. “It is not unusual for teachers to show up at my classroom door to borrow the resource room key throughout the day to take students to gather items they may need.”
Mortimer also commended the administration for supporting this endeavor.
“I would encourage any teacher/school that may be considering starting a resource room like this to do so,” she said. “It is amazing how many students can be impacted by such generosity from a community.”
Residents can drop off gently used clothing and supplies at the high school office; label donations for Our SHOP. Checks can be made out to WAHS-Our SHOP and mailed to the school at 350 Wood St., New Wilmington, Pa., 16142.
Items most needed include school supplies, hygiene products, and men’s and boys’ clothing.
As for Neshannock, opening this type of store has been a dream for school board member Karen Houk.
“I think we have students who can benefit from such a store,” Houk said. “The whole idea is it’s a community affair. We will ask the community to donate monetarily or if cleaning out their closets and they have good clothing they think our students will use.”
