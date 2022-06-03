The Wilmington Area School District has created a new administrative position of director of educational services, and eliminated two others.
The school board at its meeting Tuesday named Brandon M. Phillian to the new post.
The position is a combined position from the former positions of director of curriculum and instruction and director of inservices, both of which were recently vacated. The salary of the new position will be determined and approved by the school board at its regular public meeting in June.
Phillian has worked in the district since 2009 as a high school mathematics teacher. He also serves as the district's head football coach and was named Pennsylvania's Class 2A Coach of the Year in 2020 after leading the Greyhounds to back-to-back state championship game appearances.
He holds a Master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Gannon University. He will begin his administrative role officially on July 1 supervising the curriculum, instruction and assessment district-wide and overseeing various district-level administrative duties and initiatives.
Phillian and his wife, Chelsea, live in Pulaski Township with their children Braelyn and Beckett.
