Online kindergarten enrollment for the Wilmington Area School District starts Monday.
Any district resident with a child who will be five years old before Aug. 15 may register him or her by visiting www.wasd.school for information.
A kindergarten screening clinic will be held March 21 and 22 at the Wilmington Area Middle School.
