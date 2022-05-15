Kinsley Shimrack went into the weekend with a built-in support system.
The Wilmington High junior came out of it with the title of Lawrence County’s 2023 Distinguished Young Woman.
And the two things were not mutually exclusive.
For starters, there was Kinsley’s sister, Raleigh, a Distinguished Young Woman contestant in 2018 who offered her younger sibling a few pointers prior to Saturday’s event at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
“She told me to relax, and just to be myself,” Kinsley said, “because I get kind of stressed out by things like this. She said, ‘As long as you’re having fun, and doing what you love, you’re going to do great.’ ”
Kinsley is the daughter of Robb and Lindsey Shimrack. Dad is the Wilmington High boys basketball coach, and pep talks are a part of the job. He gave his daughter one just prior to the event.
“He dropped me off at The Cathedral (Saturday),” Kinsley said, “and he said, ‘Kinsley, it’s Game Day. Go and do good, I love you, you’re going to do great. But it’s Game Day.’ ”
Perhaps just as important was her father’s encouragement after Kinsley had been involved in an accident Thursday on her way home from rehearsal.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” Kinsley said of her emotions after the incident, from which she emerged uninjured. “My dad told me, ‘don’t let this car accident influence any sad feelings throughout the show. You just have to be yourself.’
“And I think that the program itself was kind of weirdly perfect timing because it was a way to get my mind off everything that had happened, because that was weighing on my mind a lot. This program helped me stray away from the sad feelings.”
Apparently, with family advice like that, Kinsley couldn’t lose. Still, she admits she was anxious in the moments before she heard her name called as Distinguished Young Woman.
“I was standing there, waiting for them to announce the winner,” she said, “and my legs were shaking, because I was nervous for myself and for all the girls, honestly.
“Then they called my name, and I couldn’t believe it. It didn’t feel real at all. I’ve always watched the program, and I’ve always seen the girls who won; they have been these amazing people. I never thought I could take their place in that sort of way.”
Rosanne C. Palladino, the program chairperson, believes Kinsley certainly earned her spot on the list of the event’s winners.
“Kinsley is a very talented, intelligent and sweet young woman,” Palladino said, “and exemplifies the qualities of a Distinguished Young Woman.”
In addition to the overall title, Kinsley also won the night’s Self-Expression Award, as well as the Highest Cakewalk Sales and Community Service awards.
Kinsley has performed in the New Castle Regional Ballet’s annual presentation of “The Nutcracker.” She also is a Pre-Ballet Class assistant and teaches basic choreography to young dancers. Small wonder, then, that one of her career goals is to be a professional ballet dancer.
The other is to become an occupational therapist.
“I love ballet and I want to see how far I can get,” she said, “but also occupational therapy is something that has interested me for the past couple of years. I think I could go to different places through that. So they’re both kind of different, but I feel like going to college (Butler University), learning some new things, will help me decide my career path.”
Kinsley’s local title qualifies her to compete for state Distinguished Young Women honors on Aug. 6 at the Strand Theater in Zelienople. A win there would send her to national competition in Alabama.
No matter how far she goes, Kinsley knows her support system will remain solid. Indeed, she believes, it already has grown.
“After the car accident, all of the girls (her fellow contestants) reached out to me, and they were all really comforting, and helped me talk through it,” she said.
“The whole program was such a nice experience. At the orientation dinner, Rosanne told us there were six weeks to the show. … Through those six weeks I met so many girls in my area that I didn’t know, and that was probably the best part of the program. I know that they’re going to be my friends and support me through everything that I do, and I’m going to support them through everything they do.”
