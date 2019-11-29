BY NANCY LOWRY
A $1.04 million contract to replace all windows at the Wilmington Area high and middle schools and most windows of the elementary school was approved on Tuesday.
Following a presentation by architect C. Robert Schafer of HHSDR Architects of Sharon, the board opted to accept the bid of Hudson Construction of Hermitage for $1,040,600, the lower of two bids received on the project.
Schafer said the project should begin when students leave for summer break and is expected to be near completion at the opening of the new school year in the fall.
Business manager Josh Latore said windows at the elementary school except those in the cafeteria, the entrance vestibule and fitness center will be replaced. All windows of the high school and middle school will be replaced.
The windows are 46 years old,” he said. “The board got their money’s worth.”
He added that the new windows will have longer-lasting aluminum frames. Those being replaced were wood.
“All districts are getting rid of the wood-frames,” he said.
In other business the board:
•Agreed to join a class action lawsuit against Juul, manufacturer of electronic vaping devices. At a workshop meeting earlier this month, school board solicitor Michael Bonner said his law firm is partnering with a Philadelphia law firm that is identifying clients who may be interested in joining a multi-district litigation class action lawsuit.
•Named Dr. Danielle Trott as the district’s dentist.
•Agreed to purchase a drop-down batting cage for $10,935
•Approved the Daikin Services and Repair proposal to recharge a chiller unit in the air conditioning at the high school/middle school for $9,950
•Contracted with Questeq to pursue federal e-rate funding for the district. If a grant is obtained it will pay for 60 percent of technology upgrade projects.
•Agreed to sell old electronics equipment through a bulk buy-back program.
•Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Wilmington Area Education association to create a Students Working for Advanced Technologies team. This involves students of the district and its technology department, under the supervision of a teacher, to trouble shoot and repair electronics objects.
•Agreed to update the district’s 339 plan comprehensive which involve guidance counselors working with students on career choice options.
