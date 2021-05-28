Graduation events for Wilmington Area High School's Class of 2021 include baccalaureate June 2 at Westminster College's Orr Auditorium with commencement June 3 at Greyhound Stadium.
This year's valedictorian is Camrynn Stuble, daughter of Jonathon and Heather Penwell and Stefan and Carrie Stuble. The salutatorian is Darren Miller, son of Brad and Autumn Miller.
Members of the graduating Class of 2021 include Jada Abrams*+, Savannah Bailey*+, Megan Bayuk, Henry Behm*+, Caelan Bender*+, Jarod Betker, Jaret Boyer*+, Jaden Boyle*+, Amber Breetz, Samantha Camp, Brady Campbell, Gabrielle Carlo, Jacob Chimiak, Cooper Cline, Madison Dickinson, Luke Dieter,
Claudia DiMuccio, Kathryn DiMuccio, Taylor Dlugozima*+, Benjamin Dobson, Scott Esposito Jr.+, Grace Fenati, Grace Fette*+, Robert Flowers, Nadia Fontes Merz*+, Maxwell Frederick*+, Mariah Gardner*+, Leah Gerstnecker, Daniel Hartwell, Aidan Hasson*+, Grace Hendrickson*+, Jordan Hess*+,
Emma Hill*+, Elise Hilton*+, Michael Hogue, Alexander Hough, Emily Huff*+, Colton Huston, Katherine Karson, Andrew Keating, Clay Kelliher*+, Remington Koi, Ella Krarup, Ava Krepp*+, Alexis Lambert*+, Gabrielle Lego*+, Christian Lewis, Skylar Lilley, Angelica Lofton,
Elena Marttala, Grace Mason, Brayden McCown, Xavier McDonald, Anna McGinnis*+, Morrigan McKinley*+, Elizabeth Miles, Brody Miller, Caitlyn Miller+, Darren Miller*+, Henry Moore, Asia Morgenstern*+, Ray Neely*, Henry Ochs, Ryan Onestak*+, Jaden Parker, Victoria Peak+, Weston Phanco,
Mason Reed*+, Adam Rodgers, Kaileigh Rossi, Brian Shaw, Braxton Shimrack*+, Taylor Skelding, Jeremy Small*+, Camrynn Stuble*+, Trevor Sturgeon, Ethan Susen*+, Julianne Swope+, Trista Thomas, Rylynn Thompson,
Michael Tokar*+, Olivia Triplett, Connor Vass-Gal, Emil Velez, Tyler Wadrose, Justin Wagner, Sydnee Ward, Matthew Welsh, Norah West, Brianna Wetzel, Morgan Whiting+, Mackenzie Wigley*+, Owen Wignall, Tyler Wiles and Ethan Winters.
(* indicates National Honor Society members and + denotes high honor graduates.)
