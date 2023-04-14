A 2020 Wilmington Area High School graduate is the first in Youngstown State University history to receive a prestigious Truman Scholarship.
A mechanical engineering major with a 3.9 grade-point average, Jason Hess received one of 62 scholarships nationwide from the Harry S. Truman Foundation. Recipients represent 60 universities across the nation.
“Whenever you apply to things that are nationwide — something that can be a gigantic life-changer — you don’t expect to win,” Hess said Thursday.
The foundation recognizes college juniors planning on going to graduate school and committed to pursuing careers in public service.
The son of Jason and Leslie Hess is considering applying to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Georgetown and Harvard for graduate studies. The $30,000 Truman Scholarship will do more than help him financially.
“We get access to a giant network of people in the White House and Senate and those who do professional development with us,” Hess said.
Other prominent Truman scholarship recipients include Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson, White House Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, former Arizona Gov. and Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano and Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams.
This year’s recipients were selected from 705 candidates nominated by 275 universities, according to a news release from YSU. They were recommended by 17 independent selection panels based on the finalists’ academic success and leadership accomplishments, as well as their likelihood of becoming public service leaders.
Regional selection panels met and included distinguished civic leaders, elected officials, university presidents, federal judges and past Truman Scholarship winners.
Hess joined 13 finalists in Philadelphia last week.
“I got to know these amazing students who could help us in our future through government and the ideals Truman (believed in),” he said.
A triplet with siblings Ashley and Angelia Hess, who are studying public health and nursing, respectively, at YSU, Jason Hess was class salutatorian and a captain for the Greyhounds football team during his senior year. He attends YSU on scholarships that amount to a full ride.
He serves as a teaching assistant for three YSU first-year engineering classes, chief coordinator of YSU Engineering Week, which includes events and opportunities to mentor middle school students and is a volunteer coach for the Wilmington football team.
Hess devotes 40 hours each week during football season to coaching the team, an opportunity the former cornerback and wide receiver describes as a rewarding opportunity to build relationships.
Hess will graduate from YSU next spring and would like to pursue a master’s in aerospace/astronautical engineering and public policy. A published author on the topic of orbital space debris, Hess plans to pursue a career focused on space sustainability.
The Truman Foundation was created by Congress in 1975 for this country’s 33rd president; the foundation was Truman’s idea. A Midwesterner who did not attend college, he did not want a brick-and-mortar monument.
Instead, Truman encouraged a living memorial that would give life to the values of service that animated his career. The foundation supports Americans answering the call to serve.
“Jason Hess represents the qualities we see in so many of our students,” said Ron Shaklee, director of National and International Scholarships in the Sokolov Honors College and YSU Truman Scholarship representative. “He combines drive, intellect, an inquisitive nature and the quality of persevering in the face of adversity.”
“Jason perfectly exemplifies the outstanding leadership potential, commitment to a career in public service, and academic excellence the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation is looking for when naming their scholars,” added Helen K. Lafferty, interim president of YSU. “This is a well-deserved honor and we celebrate Jason’s hard work in the classroom and his dedication to make an impact in his community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.